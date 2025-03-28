Casinos to undergo rigorous approval process for new gaming equipment

The casino industry is undergoing a technological transformation as operators introduce smart gaming tables equipped with radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology.

While these advancements aim to improve efficiency and data accuracy, they have also raised concerns among gaming employees regarding workplace demands.

According to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), all gaming equipment must undergo rigorous testing and approval before deployment.

This process includes independent third-party certifications, operational inspections, and mandatory employee training.

The bureau also requires concessionaires to establish standardized procedures to ensure compliance and safety.

In response to recent inquiries from lawmakers, the bureau confirmed that on-site inspections of existing gaming equipment are conducted periodically to uphold fairness and security in casino operations.

The Labour Affairs Bureau reported 5,095 workplace accidents last year, with nearly 30% linked to the gaming and entertainment sector.

While authorities acknowledge these figures, industry representatives argue that smart gaming equipment enhances transparency and security.

Casino operators, including Galaxy Entertainment Group and MGM China, have already integrated smart technology into their baccarat tables, with others expected to follow.

Citigroup previously reported that the use of smart gaming tables fitted with RFID technology has the potential to significantly boost casino revenue in Macau.

By reducing each hand of baccarat by just five seconds, smart table usage could lead to a 5.9% increase in gross gaming revenue without the need to attract any additional customers, the analysts estimated.

Meanwhile, Ben Lee, managing partner of IGamiX Management & Consulting, previously noted that the adoption of RFID by Macau’s gaming concessionaires could provide the government with access to gambling data at a level that was previously unimaginable.

The casino expert said that every bet can be tracked back to the player, providing insights into the locations of players and betting amounts and volumes.