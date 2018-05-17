Air Macau to increase fuel surcharge next month

Air Macau has announced its latest fuel surcharge updates this week, suggesting a USD4 increase in the fuel surcharge in a statement released by the airline.

The increase is applicable for all flights departing from Macau.

The adjusted fuel surcharge will be applied from June 1 when it will increase to USD24. Until then, the surcharge will remain fixed at USD20.

The adjustment of the fuel surcharge is in accordance with fuel prices on a monthly basis, according to Air Macau’s statement.

“The fuel charge will be applied per flight sector and collected based on the journey’s departing point. [It] will be applied to children and infants, [and] to flights operated by NX and codeshare flights operated by other carriers,” the Air Macau statement reads.

Furthermore, starting from the same date, the fuel surcharge for flights departing from Thailand and Vietnam with Macau as destination will increase from USD24 to USD28.

Share this: Tweet





