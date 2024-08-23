Traffic accidents on the rise

The Public Security Police Force has reported a rise in traffic accidents in July, with 1,405 incidents recorded, marking a 24% increase compared to the same month last year.

Among these accidents, 49 involved pedestrians, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

Particularly alarming is 784 cases involving pedestrians crossing roads illegally, a staggering 47% rise from June and nearly double the figure from the previous year.

The broader context reveals a growing disregard for road regulations, with 70,000 violations logged in July, reflecting a slight month-on-month increase of 1.2%.

The total fines imposed exceeded 18.77 million yuan, with over 61,000 incidents related to illegal parking, which rose by 11% from June.

Additionally, law enforcement intensified efforts against taxi violations, addressing 52 cases in July.

This included 20 instances of taxi drivers refusing to pick up passengers, as well as one case of a driver charging an extortionate fare.

The crackdown also identified 11 unauthorized taxis operating with white plates. LV