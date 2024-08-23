Sam Hou Fai confirms he’s considering top job

Judge Sam Hou Fai has confirmed news about a potential run for Chief Executive in the upcoming election.

Following incumbent Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s announcement he will not seek re-election, the president of Macau’s Court of Final Appeal has been floated as one of the likely successors to the top post.

When asked about his intentions at a public event yesterday, Sam expressed gratitude for the public’s concern and emphasized the importance of the Chief Executive position in serving the SAR and its residents.

While he declined to definitively confirm his candidacy, he said the matter is under his consideration and he would soon provide further clarity.

“The role of Chief Executive is highly esteemed and comes with significant responsibilities, as it allows me to contribute to the SAR and its residents. I have always had a desire to serve Macau.”

“Some friends have encouraged me to keep contributing to the SAR, and I am currently considering it. If I have any updates, I will share them with everyone,” the judge said, as cited in multiple reports.

Ho announced Wednesday he would not pursue another term, citing health concerns. The election for the city’s top official commences in just under two months.

In July, the government announcement regarding Ho’s decision to extend his leave to 39 days raised concerns about his health.

However, his administration maintained Ho was in good health, undergoing routine medical check-ups and receiving treatment.