Airport operation expansion underway as airlines consider flights to Macau

Thailand’s Really Cool Airlines has expressed interest in operating a new service between Macau International Airport and Thailand. Additionally, airlines from Nepal and Sri Lanka are also considering establishing chartered flights from their respective countries.

The Macau International Airport Company (CAM) has said in a statement that several South Asian carriers aim to commence operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

Apart from Macau, Really Cool Airlines plans to also introduce routes to Japan, Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, and Georgia in the second half of 2024.

CAM also announced that the number of passengers passing through the Macau International Airport in February was the second-highest number on record since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. CAM reported that the number exceeded 600,000 passengers, but that it also fell short of the total in August last year, which was close to 603,000 passengers.

According to CAM’s data, average monthly passenger volume in 2023 was 429,000, with only July, August and December surpassing 550,000. CAM attributed the increase in February to the Lunar New Year holiday, which attracted many tourists.

Earlier this year, CAM’s marketing director, Eric Fong, predicted a potential growth in passenger volumes of up to 15% in 2024. However, even if this estimate is reached, the anticipated total of 5.92 million passengers will still fall significantly short of pre-pandemic levels, which saw 9.61 million passengers recorded in 2019.

Currently, Macau International Airport serves 25 different airlines, catering to various destinations across Asia.

Staff Reporter