AL approves bill limiting gambling credit to casinos

The Legislative Assembly (AL) passed a bill Friday to amend rules for issuing credit for casino gambling in the special administrative region.

The “Legal regime of credit concession for games of chance in casinos” bill received unanimous approval from legislators and takes effect Aug. 1.

The bill stipulates that only casino concessionaires – the six companies licensed to operate casinos in Macau – will be permitted to provide gambling credit to patrons.

Government-licensed junket operators, officially known as gaming promoters, will no longer be able to directly issue credit to gamblers.

Junkets can only request that their partnering casino extend credit to players they introduce, and such an arrangement requires a notarized contract approved by Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong.

Credit extended by junkets before the new law’s effective date will still be valid under the existing betting credit law.

Legislator Chan Chak Mo, who introduced the bill, said junkets’ role under Macau’s revised gaming regulations that began with the concessions’ January 2023 renewals was to “assist” casinos, not manage credit risk.

Lei said the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau will monitor concessionaires’ financial status and credit issuance.

The bill’s passage comes as Macau limits junkets to partnering with just one casino following reforms last year.

As of February, Macau had 19 licensed junkets, down from over 200 in 2013.

An amendment also allows concessionaires’ credit rights to be terminated if the chief executive deems it in the “public interest.”

Macquarie Equity Research said the law’s impact on Macau’s gaming revenue should be “manageable” given junkets’ diminished scale and limited VIP contributions. Staff Reporter