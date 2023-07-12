AL committee seeks explanation on airspace, exemptions

The parliamentary committee reviewing the Civil Aviation Activities Bill is calling for explanations on certain exemptions and the definition of airspace.

The Third Standing Committee of the parliament recently commenced considering the bill, which further sets out rules for local civil aviation activities.

After the committee’s inaugural discussion Monday, committee president Vong Hin Fai told a post-meeting press conference that the bill proposes exemptions for three types of entities, individuals, equipment or activities, and that the committee would like further justifications, according to local media outlet Macao Daily News.

These exempted bodies include equipment used for military, customs, policing, search and rescue, fire, border control, as well as government-led public interest purposes; individuals or entities controlling the equipment; as well as airports, equipment and individuals controlled by the People’s Liberation Army’s Macau Garrison.

Vong said committee members wondered whether these exempted bodies would be governed by other laws and regulations.

Vong also enquired whether, if a public interest mission is outsourced to a third party by the government, they will be subject to governance by this bill.

The bill also concerns activities conducted within Macau’s airspace and airports. Vong revealed that committee members requested further explanation on airspace and airports, because it was not clear whether the terms cover other aviation facilities.

The committee was also concerned with the bill’s relationship with Decree-Law No 41/88/M, which concerns the construction and concession of Macau International Airport.