AL committee submits opinions to plenary on assisted reproduction

Closing the discussion on the Medically Assisted Reproduction Bill, the Second Standing Committee of the parliament will revert the bill to the plenary for second reading.

On Aug. 15, the bill will see its second reading. After passing at the plenary, the future law will be enacted in 180 days, as currently proposed in the bill.

The most updated version of the bill sees a bilateral unknown principle, meaning that the donor and the recipient will not know the identity of their counterpart, unless otherwise ordered by a court of law.

In addition, recipients shall not be permitted to designate particular donors.

The bill also proposes that the donor and the recipient should not be direct blood relatives. Approved donors will be at least 18 years old, physically and mentally sound, as well as not showing clinical symptoms of hereditary or contagious diseases.

Medical staff practicing surrogacy reproduction will be prosecuted, unless they are later proved to have no knowledge of the matter. To be eligible, a recipient must be medically diagnosed as infertile or bearing the genes that are medically proven to cause hereditary diseases.

The government is inclined to charge future users of the service but might issue subsidies to a certain level.