Albergue SCM hosts 10th Halloween party this weekend

The Círculo dos Amigos da Cultura de Macau (CAC) will host the 10th Halloween Albergue SCM this weekend to celebrate the festive season. The event will take place in Albergue SCM on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This year’s Halloween event will feature several spooky-themed areas, including a ‘Zombie Room’ and ‘Quirky Graveyard.’ With a variety of ghostly decorations, the event will provide visitors with surprising and thrilling experiences. Free makeup booths will be available on-site, allowing both adults and children to immerse themselves in the Halloween atmosphere and capture memorable photos with family and friends.

For younger attendees, the event also includes the ‘Albergue SCM – Let’s Trick or Treat’ program for children aged 5 to 12. Scheduled for October 26 and 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., this activity will feature a treasure hunt around St. Lazarus District and a costume contest.

Halloween is a festival that celebrates the autumn harvest, symbolizing the end of summer and the beginning of winter and has since evolved into a global celebration. The CAC has been organizing Halloween-themed events since 2013. Organizers said that the main goal of these activities is to provide a space and program for families and friends to enjoy the season and enrich their cultural lives. RM