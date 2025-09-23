All Macau-Taipa bridges to close this evening ahead of No. 8 signal



As part of the operational deployment for Super Typhoon Ragasa, Macau authorities announced that a No. 8 typhoon signal will be issued at 5 p.m., leading to the temporary closure of the four Macau-Taipa bridges and the Lotus Bridge to mainland China at 6:30 p.m.

The lower deck of Sai Van Bridge will open at 6 p.m. for cars and authorized vehicles; however, once the No. 9 signal is hoisted, this deck will be immediately closed to all vehicles.

Residents are urged to avoid using the lower deck unless absolutely necessary to ensure priority access for emergency rescue vehicles.

Regarding transportation, public bus services will gradually operate their last trips starting at 4:30 p.m., while Light Rapid Transit (LRT) services will begin their last trips at 4:20 p.m.

Radio taxi services will operate on a limited basis, commencing one hour before the No. 8 signal is issued, and will suspend operations during the effective period of the No. 8 signal.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge closed at 3 p.m., and the last shuttle buses for the bridge and transfer buses to Hong Kong International Airport depart at 2 p.m. today.

Regarding public parking, 27 low-roof public parking lots have started closing procedures since 1 p.m.

The West Parking Lot at the Macau checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will open free of charge for cars starting at 3:30 p.m. and remain available until all signal flags are lowered. Additionally, the city’s six integrated resort operators will provide approximately 3,680 free parking spaces for public use.

Meanwhile, authorities stated they have coordinated with the two public bus operators to offer shuttle services during storm surge evacuations. Under the instruction of the Civil Protection Operations Centre, these services will operate from four designated assembly points for individuals requiring assistance, transporting them to the shelter facilities located at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion.

The final shuttle will depart one hour after hoisting the No. 8 typhoon signal.

