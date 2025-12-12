Journey of Italian Distinction 

This month, SJM Stars Table Series presented a culinary collaboration at Don Alfonso 1890. Three of Italy’s most celebrated culinary masters united: Chef Andrea Aprea of the two MICHELIN starred Andrea Aprea in Milan, Chef Ernesto Iaccarino of the one MICHELIN starred Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, and Head Chef Federico Pucci of at Grand Lisboa Palace. Together, they crafted a seven-course menu of innovative dishes, guiding guests on a flavourful journey through Campania.

Having worked at numerous Michelin starred restaurants, Chef Andrea Aprea has honed exceptional culinary skills and innovative concepts. His eponymous restaurant in Milan quickly earned two Michelin stars, cementing his status as a leading figure in the international culinary scene. Chef Ernesto Iaccarino proudly upholds the family heritage of the one MICHELIN starred Don Alfonso 1890, championing a “farm-to-table” philosophy with organic produce from their farm, Le Peracciole.

Completing the trio is Chef Federico Pucci, Head Chef of Don Alfonso 1890, renowned for his mastery of regional Italian flavours and his ability to inject creativity into tradition. Together, these three culinary masters blended their expertise and distinct philosophies to showcase Italy’s rich gastronomic culture using sustainably sourced ingredients. It was indeed an unforgettable feast for gourmets.

The tasting menu opened with Andrea Aprea’s signature dish—a playful Caprese Sweet and Salty, while Don Alfonso 1890 in Italy presented a delicate Scampi Langoustine Carpaccio, Bergamot Scent and Kristal Caviar, highlighting Mediterranean refinement. The menu’s Primi featured two creations which captured the heart of Italian dining.

Handmade Spaghetti alla Chitarra with Sea Urchin, Lime and Coffee Powder evoked the Amalfi coast’s fresh air, while Carnaroli Rice, Pecorino Cheese, Peppers and Figs added richness and warmth, in true Campanian spirit.

Main courses moved from sea to land: Wild Turbot Mugnaia Style, delicately finished with butter and coastal herbs, and Wagyu Beef Tenderloin, Braised Beef Cheek, Pumpkin and White Truffle, a dish that combined Italian generosity with haute refinement. A refreshing Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry and Mint composition brought the evening to a crisp and elegant close.

