Allan Zeman sees a bright non-gaming future for Wynn Macau

The “father of Lan Kwai Fong,” now non- executive chairman of Wynn Macau, Allan Zeman has always brought creativity and flair to his business ventures. In this month’s issue of Macau Inc., Zeman explains how he sees the future of the gaming concessionaire: It is all about building new non-gaming attractions for the rapidly changing visitor market from China.

Zeman is excited about the plans his group has for the second phase of development at Wynn Palace – though he is not ready to unveil their details just yet. Moreover, he points to the development of Lan Kwai Fong as having parallels – especially in how the visitor audience has changed over the years. He sees great potential in Macau.

As for the recent controversy surrounding the departure of Steve Wynn and the subsequent investment by Galaxy Entertainment Group, Zeman sees it all as “healthy development,” and that the company’s strong management team is focused on continuing to build the business. He says no collaboration is envisaged as yet with Galaxy – though he says it should not be ruled out in the future, as the two groups have established “friendly relations”.

