Ambrose So, a long-time SJM Holdings vice-chairman, executive director and CEO, officially retired last week at the company’s 2023 annual general meeting.

During the meeting, he did not seek re-election as an executive director. So, however, will remain a director of SJM Resorts Ltd. In August last year, Ambrose So sold 30 billion shares of SJM Holdings, for HKS87 million, reducing his stake in the company from 3.29% to 2.79%.