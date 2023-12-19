Amid rising willingness to work at GBA, less familiarity with policies

Although more people are willing to work on the mainland side of the GBA, many people are still unfamiliar with the area’s policies, a survey has revealed.

Conducted in July by email and social media questionnaires as well as street interviews by the Macau Management Association (MMA), the survey collected 1,050 valid responses from 552 men and 498 women. Nearly 70% were aged between 22 and 40 years. Over 94% had at least secondary education level.

Compared with last year’s result, the survey showed that more people expressed willingness to work on the mainland side of the GBA, but the number of respondents reported who were not clear about developmental policies in the area also rose year-over-year.

In response to the situation, the association suggests the government, research entities and local associations escalate promotions on relevant policies.

Respondents were less worried about their employment year-over-year, but the wish to change jobs has also shrunk. Last year, with less shoppers and classes suspended, many topical employees have changed jobs. This year, on the contrary, the hotel and casino industries have regained the vigor of job shift.

The association’s suggestions in response to the overall findings include recommending employees construct effective interpersonal networks so as to exchange knowledge and views on market intelligence and policies. They should also embrace their new roles and responsibilities, as well as possessing high adaptability, in order to face an ever-changing market. Work culture and work-life balance should be considered as far as job change is concerned.

To employers, the association suggests they offer sufficient opportunities for career development and life education, in addition to vocational development options in all directions. AL