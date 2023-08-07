André Cheong pledges to listen to public ‘sufficiently’ on Project Hac-Sa

Public opinions will be listened to “in a sufficient manner” before the government makes its final decisions on Project Hac-Sa, Secretary André Cheong has pledged to lawmakers.

Over the weekend, the senior official presented in front of the parliament in order to brief lawmakers on the redevelopment of Hac-Sa Beach and its neighborhood, colloquially referred to as Project Hac-Sa. The project comprises a series of architecture revolving around an adventure campsite.

He first underlined that the proposal for the adventure campsite has started off with “the [intention] to provide local youths with outdoor training facilities and local families with leisure areas.” He stressed that it has always been a livelihood project. Based on this, he added, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will sufficiently listen to the people, in particular from schools, youth organizations, students, teachers and parents. The government will confirm its choices in accordance with “mainstream opinions.”

Describing the project as a magnified Lam Mau Leisure Area situation in the suburb, Cheong disclosed that the IAM wanted to build something for all ages, after seeing the popularity of the city’s several children’s playgrounds. He considered Hac-Sa to be the only suitable location.

When questioned about the MOP1.4-billion budget, Cheong reiterated that a third-party consultancy would be commissioned to audit and assess the expenditure of the project, so as to ensure it come within budget. He also pledged that without sacrificing the project’s positioning, layout and quality, expenditure will be minimized as much as possible. He also expressed his confidence that the current budget is the maximum.

In addition, he disclosed that the government has recently touched base with certain local professional or youth organizations on the operational rights of the future campsite. These organizations have exhibited strong interest, he said.

On maintenance costs, the senior official believes that it would not be too expensive, because more durable, damp-proof and anti-corrosion materials will be used. Moreover, the facilities will not require electricity to operate. Other parts of the campsite will rely on maintenance services similar to those at other leisure areas.

Cheong also explained that the first budget submitted to the parliament– MOP230 million – was meant for minor construction based on current facilities. The current six-fold budget is meant for an overhaul. He expects the design to be concluded at the end of this year and construction to start next year. Hopefully, the campsite can be opened for public use in phases from 2025.

The campsite will not only be opened to local residents, Cheong said, while tourists will be welcomed. However, different tariffs may be levied on the two groups of people. In addition, he said the government was not intended to commission casino operators to handle the redevelopment.