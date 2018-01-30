Anglican College suspends classes following asbestos discovery

Several parents have refused to bring their children to school following the discovery of asbestos in the vicinity of the Macau Anglican College in Taipa.

A rooftop being demolished in the area was discovered to have been filled with the toxic material.

After receiving multiple complaints from parents, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) on Friday suspended the unlicensed demolition works being carried out at a plot of land at Avenida Padre Tomás Pereira da Taipa.

The roof sheeting was made of asbestos, which can cause serious chronic respiratory disease. Inhaled asbestos fibers can aggravate lung tissue.

Nearly 50 percent of students missed classes yesterday due to parents’ concern over the area’s air quality. Classes will be suspended today and tomorrow.

Parents told the Times that they have kept their children at home until tests have been carried out to ensure the school’s safety.

According to a parent who asked to remain anonymous, the principal, Robert Alexander, had informed all parents of the school’s request for DSPA to cease demolition works and provide a date for the safe removal of the harmful material.

“All was fine until the owner removed the sheeting overnight before the government could attend. Much to our horror as parents, we were […] faced with the potential risk of asbestos contamination,” one parent lamented.

“For me, I don’t want to put my kids at unnecessary risk […] until we don’t have a clear idea from the government and the school on exactly what is happening,” another parent said.

In an email to parents dated January 22, Alexander announced that the school had requested the site owner to refrain from further works for the rest of the week and during school hours.

In another email dated January 27, he informed the parents that the removal of asbestos roof sheeting had been suspended on January 19 and rescheduled for January 27.

On January 26, the DSPA notified the school that the owner had been informed to stop the removal of the sheeting.

As cited in the email, the school had instructed its cleaning company to start the pressure cleaning of all open areas on Sunday, and that windows and doors had been kept closed for the weekend and the coming week.

The school suspended its usual outdoor activities yesterday.

However, parents are still dissatisfied with the actions of the school and the government, believing that the school should have been closed until completing safety tests, and that the site owner should be investigated for putting the public in danger.

“I have been told that the government is looking into the site today. Why now and not before [when] they’ve had all weekend?” said one parent.

“The items may be long gone and disposed of elsewhere, possibly contaminating a new area, and if some debris remains then the risk to our children at school remains. As a parent I want action and investigation, not business as usual.”

The concerned citizen said the government had acted “just a little too late” in the removal of hazardous waste, stressing that children had been attending school while unaware of the hazardous chemical.

The same parent added that the school’s winter concerts, Open Day and football training sessions had also been pushed through despite the danger.

“The site owner has a lot to answer [for] and this is where the government and agencies can set an example to others for careless disregard for safety,” the parent said.

Alexander informed the Times last night that the DSPA had contacted a Hong Kong company to conduct air quality tests. Testing has begun and the results will be available tomorrow.

“In the meantime, the school has decided to suspend classes for two days until such time that we receive a report about the air quality in the school,” said the principal.

The school will still post homework for its students through e-learning platforms so as not to disrupt their learning.

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) has provided the school with air purifiers and anti-pollution masks.

The DSEJ said it was only alerted to the situation on Sunday night and claimed that it took “temporary measures together with the school.”

According to DSEJ head Kong Chi Meng, the school has been ordered to conduct cleaning procedures over the next two days. Kong expressed hopes that the school will suspend outdoor activities until it receives an update on the air quality.

In a phone call to radio show Macao Forum, Kong said that the bureau had sent engineers to the school yesterday morning.

The DSPA and the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau also issued a joint statement yesterday that the unlicensed demolition works have been suspended.

