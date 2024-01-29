Anti-allergy medicine recalled

Betamin Tablets 100’s, a type of anti-allergy medicine produced by Meyer Pharmaceuticals Ltd. HK., with batch number 102206-1, has been recalled by the manufacturer due to a failed regular stability test. The medicine is a blend of steroid and antihistamine often used for nasal allergies, sinusitis, and conjunctivitis symptoms. The local government has notified community pharmacies to suspend the sale of the affected batch and for the importer to recall them. Residents who possess a unit of the affected batch should contact the point of sale where they have obtained the medicine for advice.

