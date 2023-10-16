Australian golfer Min Woo Lee wins in USD1m Macao Open

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee won the USD1 million Macao Open yesterday, shooting a final-round 63 to secure a two-shot victory over Thailand’s Poom Saksanin in a record-breaking win. Reflecting on his achievements, he said, “I played wonderful, really flawless golf for a lot of the holes. There were only a few holes that I could really look back on critically, but I’m really proud of the way I handled myself.” He ended the week with a score of 30-under par, carding only two bogeys across an excellent four rounds. Before the Asian Tour tournament, Lee was ranked number 47 in the world.
