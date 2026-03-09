Authorities apprehend boat with illegal imports worth over MOP2 million

The Customs Service (SA) intercepted a cargo ship carrying undeclared goods valued at approximately MOP2.11 million.

The operation was carried out after a tip-off from the Hong Kong authorities, who claimed that the vessel, heading to Macau, was suspected of carrying a large quantity of illegal imports.

Based on intelligence shared by their Hong Kong counterparts, the SA intercepted the ship and seized its cargo at the Inner Harbour.

Among the cargo were 27,000 cigarettes, 57 kg of tobacco leaves, 39,480 g of cigars, 1,630 boxes of medicine, 23 kg of unidentified dried animal placenta, 949 vials of injectable drugs, 15 boxes of cosmetics, five pieces of jewelry, and 449 used watches, as well as watch movements and other similar items.

The SA estimated the total market value of the goods at approximately MOP2.11 million, noting that the duty on the tobacco products alone should be approximately MOP460,000.

Analysis by the Times revealed that among the pharmaceutical products seized are large quantities of “Tenofovir disoproxil,” a medication used to treat chronic hepatitis B and to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, as well as nearly 1,000 vials of “Cetrorelix acetate,” an injectable gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist used in assisted reproduction.

The SA did not identify which company received the cargo, stating only that it is a local company that has been prosecuted. According to the SA, in addition to the seizure of the goods, the company could face a maximum fine of MOP100,000.

This operation occurred just one day after the SA intercepted luggage at the Macau International Airport containing 103,700 cigarettes, 42,200 e-cigarettes, and 716 injectable drugs, with a total market value of approximately MOP610,000.

At the time, the SA noted that the illegally imported goods were found in several pieces of luggage belonging to four individuals who arrived on a flight from Japan. The bureau said all four suspects involved are mainland residents, aged between 38 and 56 years old.

The SA has filed charges against them in accordance with the Foreign Trade Law.

As the Times reported last week, the use of electronic cigarettes continues to be widely observed in Macau despite the existing ban on the import or export of such products.

In response to the Times, the SA said that as of February 23, the border inspection department had recorded 49 cases related to e-cigarettes, cartridges, liquids, and related products, and had seized a total of 68,247 e-cigarettes and 21,299 cartridges or liquid products, among other items.

The bureau stated it will continue to closely monitor the circulation of these products and will dynamically adjust enforcement strategies and maintain communication and cooperation with the logistics sector to intercept the entry of these illegal products into Macau at the source.

Like this: Like Loading...