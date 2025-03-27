Authorities found 42 suspected illegal workers in February

In February, joint operations by the Public Security Police Force and the Labour Affairs Bureau found 42 people suspected of working illegally in Macau. Authorities inspected 367 locations, including construction sites, private buildings, Industrial establishments, and commercial premises. The figure represents growth compared with the previous month (January) when 31 suspected illegal workers were found in some 306 inspections of different locations, but there was a drop year-on-year. In February 2024, the same authorities found 58 people suspected of working illegally in Macau.

