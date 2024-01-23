Authorities found 64 suspected of working illegally last month

In December last year, authorities detected 64 people suspected of working illegally. The suspects were found during the joint inspection operations of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL). The inspections took place at construction sites and private buildings, as well as commercial and industrial establishments at 175 locations. Despite inspecting fewer locations compared to previous months, the number of suspected illegal workers increased. PSP and DSAL attributed this to the fact that several of the establishments inspected were in sudden need of additional manpower for the holiday season.

