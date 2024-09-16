Authorities urge vigilance as online scams surge 72%

The Office of the Secretary for Security (GSS) yesterday called for increased vigilance as reported fraud cases surged dramatically in 2024.

The warning noted three prevalent types of scams: phishing text messages, fraudulent online ticket purchases, and part-time job scams.

From January to August, authorities recorded 372 cases of credit card theft, a 72% increase from the previous year.

Additionally, there were 201 instances of online shopping fraud, with nearly 70% linked to fake ticket sales.

The police have also noted a rise in part-time job scams, which saw a 48% increase, with 93 reported cases during the same period.

As online fraud proliferates, phishing scams, often disguised as legitimate communications, have become increasingly sophisticated, according to GSS.

Fraudsters send text messages containing links that lead victims to fake websites designed to steal personal information.

The Secretary for Security has emphasized the importance of verifying any unsolicited messages and avoiding clicking on suspicious links.

Online ticket fraud has particularly targeted younger individuals eager to attend concerts and events.

Many victims have purchased tickets from unofficial sources, only to find themselves scammed.

The police have urged the public to refrain from trusting “internal channels” or ticket scalpers and to be wary of any requests for advance payments.

Part-time job scams typically involve fake job postings on social media, where victims are misled into paying upfront for supposed tasks. Authorities have warned that if a job requires personal information or an advance payment, it is likely a scam.

In response to the escalating fraud rates, the police have implemented various anti-fraud measures, including an anti-fraud program that has assisted over 36,000 individuals in identifying potential scams.

A recent exchange meeting with the financial industry aimed to enhance strategies for preventing online fraud.

As the fourth quarter approaches—a time historically associated with increased online fraud—the Secretary for Security has urged the public to remain vigilant.

Individuals are encouraged to report suspicious activities and use available resources, such as the police’s anti-fraud hotline, to safeguard their personal information and finances. Nadia Shaw