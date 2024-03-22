Barra ‘living art in style’ as series of activities kicks off

MGM has organized a variety of activities in the Barra district in bid to “inject contemporary, trendy, artistic, and lifestyle elements into Barra and drive the continuous development of the district.”

As part of the “Barra District Revitalization Series,” MGM is introducing various forms of art into the district.

The activities include mural creation, art group parades, floral displays, and historical photo exhibitions. The highlight of the project is a collaboration with local street artist AAFK and over 150 students and elderly individuals to create a 64-meter-long mural showcasing the colors of Macau.

“We wanted to express the diverse and international aspects of this city and highlight that Macau is a city composed of different cultures. I hope that in the future, Macau will have a more diversified creative performance space like places in Europe and the United States,” said local artist Anny Chung.

“I did not expect the community to be so happy to partake in the painting of the mural, as groups often go over their time slot to continue to paint,” she added.

The finished sculpture will be displayed during the Easter holiday. Additionally, performance teams from different countries participating in the parade will perform in the district, combining Mazu culture with Latin and Western cultures. Floral art is also emphasized, with florists creating on-site and teaching flower art to the public.

A joint exhibition organized by MGM and cultural organizations displays historical photos and artworks, providing insights into the area’s past and future development.

MGM China last year revealed it will support the government’s revitalization plan for the A-Ma district, which it plans to turn into a cultural and creative area.

The project is part of its pledge to the government in bid to promote the development of non-gaming elements.

Chairperson and executive director, Pansy Ho, has previously said that the gaming operator hopes to “revitalize the A-Ma area into a cultural and creative park, where more cultural elements will be added.” Staff Reporter