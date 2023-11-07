Beijing opposes threats of sanction against HK official

On Sunday, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China’s State Council condemned U.S. politicians who threatened to impose sanctions against government officials and judicial personnel of Hong Kong. The rule of law in the HKSAR has received wide recognition from the international community, said a spokesperson of the office, adding that safeguarding national security and the rule of law in Hong Kong are the duties of HKSAR officials and judicial personnel, who tolerate no interference. The threats made by certain US politicians to impose such sanctions run contrary to the spirit of the rule of law and ignore international justice, the spokesperson said.

