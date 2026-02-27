Bian Lixin greeted as new Chinese foreign affairs commissioner in Macau

Bian Lixin was welcomed yesterday as the eighth commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The welcome ceremony, held in the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, drew top officials including Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Edmund Ho, Macau Liaison Office director Zheng Xincong, former Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, deputy commander Dai Jingsong, Legislative Assembly president André Cheong, and Court of Final Appeal president Song Man Lei.

Bian, who assumed the post on Jan. 23, 2026, replaced Liu Xianfa, whose term ended in late that month.

In her address, Bian said: “I am honored to be appointed as the eighth Commissioner of the Commissioner’s Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region.”

Since arriving less than a month ago, Bian stated that she has met friends from various sectors, toured the historic center, and joined Chinese New Year celebrations.

She described Macau as a harmonious blend of East and West, where diverse ethnic groups thrive and patriotism flourishes under the ‘One country, two systems’ principle.

The official also pledged that Macau will continue to strengthen its role as a platform linking China with Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries.

In her speech, Bian praised China’s national progress, calling its journey “magnificent and fruitful.” She highlighted the economy’s GDP milestone of RMB140 trillion, contributing about 30% to global growth, and upgrades in “new-quality productivity” shifting from “Made in China” to “Created in China,” among other victories for the nation.

The Chief Executive followed with remarks expressing the “highest respect and heartfelt gratitude” to Bian, her colleagues, and Liu Xianfa for advancing Macau’s foreign ties. He welcomed her warmly to the role.

Sam reviewed 2025, as the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan, amid global volatility and domestic challenges.

Under central leadership, China overcame obstacles through unity, he said. He highlighted that public administration reforms deepened, governance improved, and the economy diversified steadily in Macau. Progress also accelerated in the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone, strengthening integration, Sam said.

Sam also recalled reporting to Beijing late last year, saying, “At the end of last year, when I went to Beijing to report on my work, President Xi Jinping and the Central Government showed their warm concern and high praise for the development of Macau and the work of the SAR government over the past year.”

He noted, “These achievements have not come easily and are inseparable from the hard work of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macao and various central government agencies stationed in Macau.”

