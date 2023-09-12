Biannual collector art fair returns to Casa Garden

Organized by the Orient Foundation, a biannual collector art fair is returning for the second time this year to the gallery at the foundation’s headquarters adjacent to Camões Garden.

Officially named the Highly Collectable Art Fair and coordinated by James Wong and Anyform Art Consultancy Co. Ltd., the event aims to promote the excellent work of local artists to the public and further enhance its overall influence.

Organized twice a year, the event will run for the fourth time this September. The last edition was held in March this year. According to the organizer, it is popular among art enthusiasts and collectors from Macau and nearby regions.

The fair will run until Sep. 17, from 10am to 7pm, except Mondays. It will pause each day for an hour between 1pm to 2pm for lunch. Photography within the gallery is strictly prohibited.

Wong justified his insistence on holding the event twice a year by saying that he aims to establish an iconic art collection brand in Macau, achieve popularity, as well as enhance the charm of Macau as a cultural hub.

He also strives to showcase different types of artwork in each edition.

This time, a special area has been set up to display the artworks of the new generation.

This exhibition will feature affordable works, challenging the public impression that art is pricey and inaccessible. Wong hopes to sell artwork at reasonable prices and seeks to encourage members of the public to appreciate arts and collect artworks.

Another reason for keeping the fair simple and accessible is that doing so frees up the organizers to consider the smallest details so buyers, collectors or audience have better experiences.

Ultimately, Wong would like to develop an industry and cultivate a taste for the arts in Macau.