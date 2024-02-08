BNU has reported unaudited profits of MOP587.3 million in 2023, indicating a significant increase of 62% compared to the MOP224.5 million recorded in 2022. According to a press release, the bank’s financial performance in 2023 was primarily driven by a notable rise of MOP242.6 million, or 31% in net interest income, primarily resulting from interest rate hikes. However, BNU experienced a decline of MOP19.2 million, or 19% year-on-year in net commission revenue. This decline was attributed to intensified competition from other banks, the emergence of new payment methods and the availability of alternative investment channels.
BNU profits surge 62% in 2023
