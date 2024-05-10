Border Gate bus terminal undergoes maintenance after storm

Heavy rain last Saturday resulted in the Border Gate Terminal resembling a “water curtain hole,” with leaks reported in the ceiling of the underground bus station. While the Transport Bureau (DSAT) initially responded that bus services and passenger boarding were unaffected, they have since announced a comprehensive inspection and maintenance plan in collaboration with relevant departments.

The leaks occurred at the connection points of drainage facilities on both sides of the terminal and in the ceiling of the spare parking area. While only minor water accumulation was reported on the ground, the incident highlights the need for improved infrastructure maintenance.

The bureau has assured the public the damaged ceiling was repaired the same night, and is currently coordinating with relevant departments for a thorough investigation and further repairs.

It also pledged stronger inspection and maintenance efforts at all bus stops to ensure a safe and comfortable waiting environment for passengers. Staff Reporter