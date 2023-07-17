Border Gate sees long queues

There were long queues at the city’s main checkpoint with neighboring Zhuhai, Border Gate, from the arrival hall to the taxi stand, as all other forms of public transport were suspended.

According to public broadcaster TDM Chinese Radio Macau, a few dozen travelers were seen waiting for taxis under the covered corridor. Some travelers walked from the nearby Qingmao Border Checkpoint in the hopes of finding more taxis, but found none.

Meanwhile, at both ends of the Sai Van Bridge, slow traffic that developed into congestion was reported as Typhoon Talim impacted Macau. From about 12:30 p.m. yesterday, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) started reporting slow motor traffic at the Taipa end of the Sai Van Bridge.

In a little more than half an hour, the slow traffic deteriorated into congestion. At 1:15 p.m., slow traffic started being reported on the Macau end of the bridge, which at 3:30 p.m. became congestion.

Despite having its ground level closed for the typhoon, the bridge has its tunnel level open for public use. Congestion at the entrances is not uncommon – in fact, it is almost always congested- as there is only a single lane for motor traffic in the tunnel.