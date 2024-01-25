Breaking News: Sands China announces Grant Chum as the new CEO and president

The board of directors of Sands China Ltd. (SCL) has announced several key leadership transitions including the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and president, Grant Chum who was until yesterday the Chief Operating Officer.

The announcement was made through a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Chum will take on the posts previously held by Robert Goldstein and Wilfred Wong.

Both Goldstein and Wong continue to be linked with the company taking posts as Non-Executive Director and Executive Vice Chairman, respectively.

Other changes include the appointment of Dave Sun as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and of Dylan Williams as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Company Secretary.