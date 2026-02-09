Bridges, rails, and runways: Guangdong’s infrastructure push drives economy

Driven by massive infrastructure developments under the 13th (2016–2020), 14th (2021–2025), and emerging 15th Five-Year Plans, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) has fused Guangdong’s manufacturing and tech strengths with Hong Kong’s financial prowess and Macau’s tourism appeal.

Across the GBA, daily life and commerce have been redefined as a result of this planned integration. Residents now zip between major cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai, often in under 60 minutes using high-speed rail, expressways, and bridges.

At last month’s Provincial People’s Congress, Governor Meng Fanli emphasized that under the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), key 2026 projects would include starting the Guangzhou-Zhuhai (Macau) High-Speed Railway, finishing the new Huanggang Port, streamlining Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) operations, and forging a world-class airport-port cluster capable of handling 260 million passengers annually.

Building on this information, from 2025 to 2027, Guangdong aims to channel a total of RMB900 billion into transportation infrastructure, encompassing railways, airports, and related projects. It plans 3,000 kilometers of high-speed rail.

Low-carbon initiatives like electric highways and eco-corridors also appear on the blueprint.

Key railway projects include construction on the second Guangzhou-Shenzhen High-Speed Railway linking city centers in Guangzhou, Dongguan, and Shenzhen. Ongoing lines like Guangzhou-Zhanjiang and Shantou-Shanwei will also advance, while groundbreaking begins on the Zhanjiang-Haikou High-Speed Railway and Guangzhou-Qingyuan-Yongzhou route.

Following the October 2025 opening of Terminal 3 and a fifth runway at Guangzhou’s Baiyun International Airport, the GBA continues to position itself as a global aviation and tech powerhouse. The new terminal combines Building Information Modeling with GIS, IoT, and AI-driven digital twin technologies to streamline construction, design, and operations. The airport also boasts China’s first open-air observation deck.

According to industry sources, the project is recognized as the first hub airport in China to fully utilize Building Information Modeling (BIM) for “smart construction.” Baiyun is now capable of handling 120 million passengers and 3.8 million tons of cargo annually.

Further airport expansions are scheduled under Guangzhou Baiyun’s third phase and in other GBA cities.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) recently approved the Pearl River Delta International Airport in Foshan’s Gaoming District. Designed as Guangzhou’s second major gateway, this facility is projected to accommodate 30 million passengers and 500,000 tons of cargo annually by 2035. Preliminary construction began in late 2024, and the facility is expected to be operational by 2028.

Equally transformative are the highways and bridges uniting the Pearl River Delta. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) – a 55-kilometer sea crossing – connects the two SARs and Zhuhai. It trims Macau-to-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-to-Zhuhai travel to approximately 45 minutes and officially opened in October 2018, during the 13th Five-Year Plan.

Gongbei Customs notes nearly one million parcels ship worldwide each day from the Zhuhai bridge port of the HZMB. FedEx Hong Kong says, “Goods from Zhuhai can now reach Hong Kong International Airport in just 45 minutes instead of four hours. This helps cross-border businesses cut down on delivery times and gain a competitive edge.”

Under the 14th Plan, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link was unveiled in 2024. Connecting with China’s Silicon Valley, the link spans 24 kilometers with bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater interchanges. It shrinks Shenzhen-Zhongshan journeys from two hours to 30 minutes. By early 2026, crossings on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link topped 42 million vehicles, after 31.5 million in its first year to June 2025 – averaging 86,000 daily.

In terms of rail connectivity, the 13th Five-Year Plan saw the development of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL). Operational since 2018, the full XRL spans approximately 142 km from Guangzhou South to Hong Kong West Kowloon, with the Hong Kong section spanning 26 km. It cuts Guangzhou South to Hong Kong West Kowloon journeys to 48 minutes, down from about two hours previously.

Furthering economic output

In 2024, Guangdong’s GDP topped RMB14 trillion (USD2 trillion). Provincial leaders project 2025 output to exceed RMB15 trillion ($2.15 trillion). After reporting 3.9% growth in 2025, Guangdong Province forecasts 4.5% to 5% expansion in 2026.

Guangdong is set to deepen GBA integration, fueling sustained growth and innovation through 2030.

