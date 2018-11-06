Briefs | Broad money supply continues to grow

Macau’s broad money supply continued to grow in September with a stable share of patacas, as broad monetary supply grew by 10.3 percent year-on-year to MOP626.4 billion. According to statistics published by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the currency in circulation grew 3.2 percent month-to-month whereas demand deposits dropped 5.3 percent. Resident deposits grew 0.7 percent from the preceding month to MOP610.5 billion while non-resident deposits also rose 3.3 percent to MOP244.2 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 2.1 percent to MOP223.7 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector grew 1.6 percent from a month earlier to MOP1,078.4 billion. Domestic loans to the private sector grew 2.7 percent from a month ago to MOP491.5 billion.

Call for toilet paper in public bathrooms

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun once again is drawing the public’s attention to public bathrooms, in particular in relation to toilet paper. In his written inquiry to the government, Mak pointed out that 26 out of 81 local public bathrooms do not have accessible facilities. Kun further claimed that upon inspection, the city’s public bathrooms were found to lack toilet paper, causing inconvenience to users. He requested an explanation from the government.

Woman injured due to personal relationship issue

A local woman, aged 25, has been arrested for assault, after she deliberately dragged another local woman, aged 28, with a car. The accused and the victim are the current girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend of the same local man, respectively. On Saturday, the accused spotted the victim inside her boyfriend’s car, in the front passenger seat. The accused entered the vehicle and began driving it, after a brawl with the victim, who was dragged for about two seconds, or roughly ten meters, sustaining injuries to her head. The victim is currently in ICU, where she remains in critical condition.

