Gov’t commits to allocating idle land for creation of additional public facilities

The government has affirmed yesterday that the utilization of land reclaimed by the administration in the past few years will strictly adhere to the Land Law and the Urban Planning Law.

The primary goal is to enhance the quality of life of the population by establishing additional green areas and communal amenities, according to a statement released yesterday by the Public Works Bureau.

The bureau emphasized its adherence to land laws and regulations in managing the city’s limited land resources, adding that the government reviews applications for temporary use of state-owned land and only approves those that provide public benefits.

Recent examples include the seaside area near the Kun Iam Statue, Hac Sá Temporary Green and Leisure Area and the recently announced “Macau Outdoor Performance Area” next to Grand Lisboa Palace and Lisboeta Macau.

When the government implements the final use of the land, it will reclaim the temporarily utilized areas. This measured approach ensures that state-owned land benefits the public, rather than sitting idle. It can be said that it is reserved as a land bank for future public uses aligned with Macau’s development policies and urban planning.

In the statement, the bureau remarked that about 26% of the 720,000 square meters of “state-owned land” has been used for public facilities like government offices, elderly housing, and public housing.

The city’s Master Plan proposes to divide Macau into eight zones by land use and 18 planning districts to facilitate detailed zoning and provide development parameters. It aims to increase land for commercial use to 4% of the total area, up from the current 0.6%, by adding more commercial areas clustered around residential zones to reduce commuting time and ease traffic congestion, enhancing accessibility and connectivity. Nadia Shaw