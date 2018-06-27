Briefs | Carlos Álvares appointed new BNU chief

Carlos Álvares has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU), according to a statement from the financial institution. He succeeds Pedro Cardoso, who led the Portuguese bank for the past seven years. Additionally, Ieong Kim Man was named the new executive director, joining Leandro Silva and Sam Tou in the management of the bank. Ieong, who has been serving BNU for more than 30 years, was until now the general manager of the Information Technology Division. BNU is part of the Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) Group, which is one of Europe’s largest financial institutions with an extensive global network in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. CGD has a presence in seven Portuguese-speaking countries.

Liaison Office has new deputy director

The State Council of China has appointed Zhang Rongshun as new deputy director of the Liaison Office in Macau. Chen Sixi, former deputy director of the Liaison Office, has been removed from his position. Zhang Rongshun entered the office of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council in 1986. In 2013, he served as the Deputy Director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and Deputy Director of the Basic Law Committee of Macau.

Jollibee opens today

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is continuing its expansion overseas, as the Filipino fast food chain is set to open today at 11 a.m. at Circle Square, Rua Central. The announcement was made on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon, following a previous announcement in February. In Hong Kong, Jollibee’s seventh and eighth stores opened in Tsuen Wan and Tsim Sha Tsui. The fast food chain has opened seven new stores in the neighboring region in under two years. The fast food giant has a footprint of some 1,200 outlets worldwide, including in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America.

CE visits Beijing to report on Greater Bay

The Chief Executive (CE), Chui Sai On, is travelling to Beijing today, where he is meeting the vice-premier, Han Zheng, a government spokesperson has announced. The purpose of the CE’s trip is to discuss and report to the central government, as well as other prominent members of society, on the development plans of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. During the one-day stay of the CE in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, will temporarily exercise the duties of the CE.

Fire Services holds disaster prevention activities

The Fire Services Bureau (CB) has held a series of activities in cooperation with local neighborhood associations across the Peninsula and the Islands to encourage home safety and fire prevention, the CB said in a statement. The colloquiums addressed topics such as fire prevention, fire assistance, prevention of disasters and emergencies, first aid and fuel safety to the associations and citizens as well as detailing the “storm evacuation plan” that would enter into force in case of a severe typhoon, and preparatory works to prevent disaster before the arrival of a typhoon.

