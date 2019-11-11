Briefs | Exhibition industry depends less on government funds

The Macao Trade and Investment Institute said that the exhibition industry’s dependence on government funds has decreased. IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei said on Friday’s TDM radio program that, in 2018, non-government-organized exhibition revenue reached 180 million patacas. Of this, the amount funded by the government and other organizations was 70 million patacas, representing 38% of total revenue. Likewise, the amount of governmental sponsorships decreased 3.2% in 2018 compared to 2016. In 2018, the income from renting booths represented 57% of the total revenue; in 2017, that figure represented a little less than 54%, which shows that this particular income source is growing. Furthermore, Lei stated that IPIM has strict criteria for the assessment of funding applications. When granting funds, IPIM considers the scale, the degree of internalization, and the exhibition’s contribution to Macau’s economy. The bureau also reviews applicants’ past performance and any complaints made against them. According to Lei, some trade fairs in recent years have not been held due to the lack of drawcard themes and issues of quality. He claims that the exhibition industry has shown fierce competition.

One injured in car accident

On Friday, a senior citizen was injured in a car accident occurring at Avenida do Coronel Mesquita. The accident took place on Friday morning, around 10 a.m. near the Dom Bosco Sport Field bus stop. The victim, a woman in her 70’s, was crossing the road. She sustained head injuries and a suspected fracture in her right foot. She was sent to Conde S. Januário Hospital. The windshield of the private car was broken and the victim’s shoes were left on the ground. According to a Fire Services Bureau officer, the victim was in a state of confusion. The private car driver was not found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

UGAMM opens service center in Hengqin

The General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM) opened a branch in Hengqin on Friday. The branch marks the first integrated service center opened in mainland China by a Macau association. The center covers an area of about 15,000 square feet and provides services to both children and the elderly. It is expected that, during its first year of activities, the center will serve 10,000 people in total. In order to improve its Hengqin office, UGAMM plans to extend its Peng On Tung service to Hengqin. The Peng On Tung service is a 24-hour emergency support service provided to Macau’s senior citizens who live alone or only with their spouse.