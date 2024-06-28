Macau universities rise in global rankings

The University of Macau (UM) and the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) have made significant advances in the latest global university rankings, reflecting the growing reputation of higher education institutions in the region.

According to the 2024-2025 Best Global Universities rankings released by the U.S. News & World Report, UM has jumped to the 262nd position, up from its previous ranking of 379. MUST, on the other hand, has climbed to the 814th spot, a significant improvement from its previous rank of 1,002.

The rankings, which evaluate more than 2,250 schools from over 100 countries, focus on academic research and reputation. China, with 422 institutions on the list, has the most representation among the top-ranked universities globally.

UM and MUST have also performed well outside the U.S. News & World Report rankings. In the recently released Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025, UM has moved up nine places to the 245th position, while MUST has risen 41 places to the 464th spot.

Furthermore, in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024, UM broke into the world’s top 200, ranking 193rd, while MUST was placed in the 251-300 range.

The consistent improvement in the global rankings of Macau’s universities shows the region’s commitment to enhancing the quality of higher education and positioning itself as a hub for academic excellence. VC