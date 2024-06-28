Group launches online outreach program to identify suspected drug abuse cases

In response to a concerning rise in drug-related crimes, Macau is taking proactive steps to address substance abuse issues, particularly among young people.

Over the first five months of 2024, the Judiciary Police (PJ) detained 74 drug suspects, with 25 individuals arrested for drug trafficking and 46 for drug consumption. Three of those arrested were between the ages of 16 and 21.

To combat this trend, an online outreach service has been proposed to identify suspected drug abuse cases among young people.

This comes as the PJ report indicates that while the percentage of young people engaged in drug crimes remains low, the risk has increased due to Macau’s post-pandemic economic recovery and improved cross-border transportation links.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) already provides outpatient drug treatment services and operates four drug treatment centers.

In 2023, there were a total of 389 drug treatment help cases, with about 10% being new cases. The IAS also launched a methadone maintenance treatment program in 2005, with more than 423 participants, and a clean needle program in cooperation with institutions since 2008, recovering over 380,000 contaminated needles annually.

In addition, the IAS has cooperated with social service agencies to conduct promotional education for working people, reaching more than 18,000 participants in 112 sessions. Drug education courses have also served over 20,000 students, and various anti-drug activities have reached more than 5,000 people.

According to TDM, the New Life Christian Fellowship is proposing to use digital analysis to identify suspected drug abusers and high-risk youth groups. “We have followed up on more than 200 cases and discovered suspicious cases through the Internet, contacting over 30 people since last year,” said Liu Zhanrui, the group’s director-general.

The rise in drug-related crimes among young people is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach. Investing in prevention, early intervention, and evidence-based treatment programs, Macau seeks to reduce the risk of drug cases increasing further due to mental illness and other related issues amongst the population. Nadia Shaw