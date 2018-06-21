Briefs | IC to sponsor 15 new local short films

The Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) has selected 15 brand new local productions commissioned by the newest edition of “Local View Power”. After assessing 66 proposals, the jury invited by the Cultural Affairs Bureau came up with a final selection comprising seven documentaries, four short fictions and four short animations. Focusing on a range of themes, this year’s new projects will be granted nearly MOP1 million. Besides a CCM representative, this edition’s jury includes Ding Yuin Shan, an experienced film producer and member of the Academy for Performing Arts, and renowned critic Ka Ming Fung, both from Hong Kong. Over the past decade, CCM has commissioned a total of 104 works directed by local film talents.

Subsidy for senior citizens increased to MOP9,000

The subsidy for senior citizens has officially been increased to MOP9,000 since Tuesday, according to a dispatch released in the government Official Gazette. Permanent residents of Macau aged 65 on or before 31 of December in the year of application may apply to the Social Welfare Bureau for the subsidy. Back in 2005, the Macau government first granted the subsidy “in order to show care for senior citizens of Macau and advocate respect for the elderly.” The increase is MOP1,000 more than it was in 2016.

First local Dengue case reported

On Tuesday, the Health Bureau confirmed the detection of one Dengue fever patient who was infected in Macau. The virus was detected in a 58-year-old Macau male resident who denied visiting any place outside Macau during the 14 days before his diagnosis. However, he declared that he had frequently exercised next to reservoirs. According to an epidemiological analysis, this case is the first local Dengue fever case recorded in 2018. The patient’s fever has already gone.

School sexual assault investigation to finish in July

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) expects to conclude in July the investigation of the case of pedophilia that allegedly occured at the D. José da Costa Nunes Kindergarten. According to Kong Chi Meng, deputy director of DSEJ, the bureau has received requests for assistance from the parents of 10 children thus far. DSEJ has finished taking most of the necessary statements from the kindergarten and has also placed two counsellors (one Chinese and one Portuguese) at the school to assist staff and students. The school has also recruited more staff and DSEJ will continue to monitor the situation.

Wife suspected of stealing husband’s casino money

A local woman has been sent to the public prosecutor under suspicion of stealing one million yuan from her husband. The victim believes that his wife stole the money from his casino VIP account in the Philippines. The woman is believed to have taken her husband’s phone card and pretended to act on his behalf in order to use the money. Despite denying the accusations, phone records showed that the woman contacted a casino VIP room in the Philippines. The woman was arrested on Monday while crossing the border to enter Macau from mainland China and was sent to the Judiciary Police (PJ) for further investigation.

