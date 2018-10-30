Briefs | Irene Lau and Casimiro Pinto replace suspended officials

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, has appointed two officials to replace the suspended Jackson Chang, president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and Gloria Batalha Ung, member of the executive committee of IPIM and deputy secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and the Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Forum Macau). Both replaced officials are under invetigation for corruption in the case of the attribution and vetoing of residency applications based on investment schemes. For the position of Chang, Leong choose Irene Lau, executive director of IPIM while for the position left open at Forum Macau, the choice fell on Casimiro Pinto, currently an advisor in the Secretary’s Office.

DSAT criticizes Pearl Oriental transport plan

The director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), Lam Hin San, is unhappy with the transportation plan for the area of the Pearl Oriental. Lam expressed his dissatisfaction towards the preliminary research on the transportation plan delivered by the responsible design company. However, DSAT will still try to complete its research on said area’s transportation improvements. According to Lam, after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge started operations, the transportation in the vicinity has become more congested, slowing traffic by about one to five minutes.

