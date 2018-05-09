Briefs | Lawmaker renews calls for electric buses 

Lawmaker Ho Ion Sang has called upon government’s principal officials to present a progress report on the bus service concession at the Legislative Assembly. Ho noted that the government should also answer questions as to how to tackle the challenge of catching a bus during rush hour. The region’s three bus service concessions will come to an end at the end of July. The local government has not yet announced any information about the renewal of these concessions. Ho suggests the government promote a full range of electric bus usage for operators.

Landmark Macau to enhance non-gaming aspects

The Landmark Macau will undergo a renovation, Chong Sio Kin, owner of Landmark Macau, revealed on Monday, according to Chinese press reports. On Monday, the Bank of China (Macau Branch) approved a MOP3.8 billion loan for Chong’s company. The property investor said that MOP200 million of the loan would be used for Landmark Macau’s renovation to enhance the non-gaming aspects offered by the hotel. Chong also noted that his company would not rule out the possibility of applying to the government to increase the height of Landmark Macau. During the renovation process, the 78 gaming tables in the hotel will continue their operations.

Five arrested for selling counterfeit luxury goods

The Macau Customs Service arrested five local residents for selling counterfeit goods, Customs reported yesterday. All five suspects are from three different shops located in the tourism district, with their shops selling mainly luxury bags, watches, clothes and jewelry. In total, 488 suspicious fake products have been seized, corresponding to an estimated 3.65 million patacas were goods authentic. Two of the suspects are shop owners. Some claimed that they have been operating their shops for three to four years. Goods were said to have been purchased from mainland China at low prices.

