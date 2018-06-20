Briefs | Man jumps to death following wounding with sharp objects

A 61-year-old mainland resident jumped to his death from a building located at the NAPE area, on Monday morning. The man’s hands and legs were found wounded by sharp weapons. In a housing unit, located at R. de Luis Gonzaga Gomes, at NAPE, Judiciary Police (PJ) found a bloodied blade in a bathroom. Blood was also spotted on the apartment’s floor and windows. PJ suspects the man injured himself first with sharp objects before jumping from the building. The case is being followed by PJ’s investigation department.

Butane sold according to standards, inspection shows

An inspection made by the Working Group on Fuel Surveillance on the butane gas sold by seven companies in Macau resulted on the conclusion that the products on sale by all the companies are in line with the standards, the Economic Bureau (DSE) informed in a statement. According to the statement, the working group collected and analyzed 100 samples from seven companies, including the United Fuel Company Limited, East Petroleum Company, Caltex Oil Macau Limited, Tak Hing Gas (Macau) Limited, Mei Fong Gas Limited, Nam Kwong Chemical and Petroleum Products Company Limited and Gas Shell (LPG) Macao Limited).The tests concluded that the average of the volume of samples taken met the requirements program, showing differences in the quantity of the product of less than 0.1 kg.

