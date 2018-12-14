Briefs | More cars given permits to enter Hengqin

The quota for Macau’s single plated cars to enter Hengqin has increased to 2,500 vehicles, the Macau government announced yesterday. Applications for permits will officially open on December 20. The decision was announced yesterday by both the Macau and Zhuhai governments. This is the third phase of Hengqin giving permits to allow more Macau vehicles to enter the city. During the two previous phases, Hengqin granted 1,000 permits to Macau vehicles.

Ilha Verde fire station construction to begin soon

The temporary fire services bureau action station at Ilha Verde is expected to start construction in February next year at the earliest. The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has opened a public tender for the project. The maximum construction period is 540 working days. The station has a footprint of 385 square meters and will be four-storeys tall, and capable of accommodating two fire trucks and one ambulance. The building will be 1,500 square meters in total and will be used to meet the short term demand for fire services in the community.

81 mosquito repellents seized

The Macao Customs Service seized illegal mosquito repellents from a pharmacy located in the central district, according to a statement issued by the customs authority. In total, 81 unlawful mosquito repellents were seized. Customs also visited the supplier of the mosquito repellents, however, no illegal products were found in the supplier’s store. The customs authority took the store manager (a local woman) and the supplier’s manager (a local man) to the customs station for further questioning.

Share this: Tweet





