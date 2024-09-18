Audit report exposes flaws in accessibility for visually impaired

The Commission of Audit has released a critical report addressing significant shortcomings in the planning and execution of barrier-free pedestrian facilities for individuals with visual impairments in Macau.

The report, released yesterday, highlights issues stemming from a working group established by the government in 2013, which aimed to enhance accessibility across the region.

Since the group’s establishment, the government has proposed 34 projects aimed at enhancing accessibility. However, the report reveals substantial uncertainties regarding these initiatives, including unclear deadlines, project scope, and implementation details.

A key issue identified was the absence of cohesive planning.

The Commission of Audit pointed out that many public areas—such as parks, hospitals, and libraries—are not equipped with the necessary tactile guidance systems that help visually impaired individuals navigate these areas safely. This oversight raises questions about the adequacy of planning and communication among the relevant authorities.

“The 34 short, medium and long-term projects related to barrier-free facilities for people with visual impairments in pedestrian areas contained only generic descriptions and no reference was found to the public service responsible for coordinating and distributing the tasks contained in the plans, nor to the implementation of the work to be carried out,” the commission said.

The report also holds the steering group responsible for the Planning Rehabilitation Services for 2016-2025 accountable for these deficiencies.

According to auditors, this discrepancy suggests that some departments may have misallocated resources to create barrier-free facilities that ultimately do not meet the needs of visually impaired users.

Many projects reported as completed had barely begun, leading to concerns regarding transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, the auditors highlighted that certain departments invested time and resources into constructing facilities that ultimately failed to provide effective support for visually impaired users.

“The facilities built under the Rehabilitation Services Plan for 2016-2025 were not connected by tactile orientation paving, the most frequented public places did not have tactile orientation paving, and there were areas of the city that were not connected by tactile orientation paving,” the statement noted.

In response to these findings, the commission has urged the relevant public services to promptly address the identified gaps. Their recommendations emphasize the need for a thorough examination of existing deficiencies to ensure that the planned objectives for accessibility are met.

The audit report has been formally submitted to the Chief Executive for further action and consideration.

Lynzy Valles