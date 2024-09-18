Association: Operators’ revitalization plans slowed by bureaucracy

Macau’s ambitious plans to diversify its economy through non-gaming projects are facing significant delays, primarily due to bureaucratic hurdles.

As gaming operators strive to revitalize old districts, the complexities of regulatory processes and heritage site approvals have hindered progress, according to industry experts.

Nick Ng, vice-president of the Guangdong and Macao Federation of Industry and Commerce, highlighted these challenges in a recent interview.

He noted that while some initiatives aimed at supporting cultural activities are underway, the overall pace of revitalization is slower than expected.

“Some of these projects cannot be fully controlled by the operators alone,” Ng explained, emphasizing the need for coordination with government agencies.

The Macau government designated six historical districts for revitalization as part of a broader commitment made by gaming operators when they signed new 10-year concessions last year. These areas are intended to become cultural hubs that attract tourists and enhance local engagement. However, the involvement of heritage sites complicates matters, requiring extensive documentation and approvals before any work can commence.

Despite these setbacks, Ng pointed out that operators are adapting creatively. For instance, cultural exhibitions and performances have already begun in areas like Barra District, showcasing local talent and providing entertainment while waiting for more complex projects to gain approval.

Sands China has also initiated business projects aimed at revitalizing Rua das Estalagens, a historic commercial street that has seen better days. Nadia Shaw