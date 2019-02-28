Briefs | One injured in industrial accident

A 37-year-old non-local worker was injured in an industrial accident while working at a construction site located in Cotai. The victim was run over by an excavator that reversed while the man was passing by the back of the vehicle. He was then sent to the Conde S. Januário Hospital. When other workers managed to get him out from under the vehicle, he was in a conscious state. On Tuesday, a 47-year-old local construction worker was also severely injured when he was hit by a falling wire rope while working at the University of Macau.

3 arrested, 4 on the run for theft

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has arrested three mainland men for their involvement in a ‘bus theft’ group. The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday. They have allegedly been involved in five recent theft cases at bus stops, which reported a total loss of MOP102,000. The cases were reported between November 2018 and January of this year. Besides these three men, another four mainland men, who are involved in these crimes are on the run. The thieves committed the crimes at busy bus stops at the Border Gate and San Ma Lou.

New leader appointed to Pension Fund

Ermelinda Maria da Conceição Xavier has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Administration Council of the Pension Fund. The appointment is for a period of two years starting from March 1, 2019. Since 1990, Xavier has been a technician at the Pension Fund. In 1996, she started serving as a coordinator for different departments. She has a degree in business management from Simon Fraser University in Canada. The current Chairman of the department is Ieong Kim I, whose appointment will come to an end next month.

Share this: Tweet



