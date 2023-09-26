Buccellati exhibition opens at MGM Macau

The Buccellati exhibition titled “Timeless Beauty with Century-Old Craftsmanship” was inaugurated at MGM Macau, which provides Macau and the whole Greater Bay Area consumers with a firsthand experience of Buccellati’s unique Italian style and extraordinary craftsmanship.

This exhibition showcases the craftsmanship that Buccellati is renowned for, while it marks the first appearance of the “Capri” collection in Asia, alongside the classic collections of “Macri”, “Opera Tulle”, “Hawaii”, and more.

A live demonstration of the conventional Rigato carving technique by Buccellati artisans is also featured.

Andrea Buccellati said, “By opening the boutique at MGM MACAU and unveiling the Buccellati art appreciation exhibition, we hope to provide Macau and the whole Greater Bay Area consumers with a firsthand experience of Buccellati’s unique Italian style and extraordinary craftsmanship.”

In addition to the brand’s iconic jewelry collections such as Opera Tulle, Macri, and Tulle, the boutique will also display the popular Macri and Tulle watch collections, as well as selected pieces from the brand’s new Mosaico high jewelry collection unveiled during this year’s Paris Haute Couture Week.

The “Timeless Beauty with Century-Old Craftsmanship” art appreciation exhibition by Buccellati is held at the Grande Praça in MGM Macau from September 24 to October 8. LV