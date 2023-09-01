Bus drivers’ complain about rest, employers assure enough rest time

It was earlier claimed on a radio call-in show that bus drivers are only allowed five minutes for meals, despite the two local bus companies promising otherwise.

An audience member claiming to work as a bus driver called in to a show by TDM – Chinese Radio Macau and complained that there is not enough time for rest between each departure. He said this is because companies are fined by the government if buses arrive late to stops. Consequently, terminus directors will often put time pressure on drivers.

It was even claimed that on some occasions, drivers only had five-minute meal breaks because the preceding trip experienced a 25-minute traffic jam. On many occasions, drivers can only have a toilet break between two departures. It was also claimed that some drivers can only rest for 0.5 hours after working for five to six consecutive hours. The caller said he preferred if the Transport Bureau (DSAT) did not fine bus companies, which creates the knock-on effect of companies singling out terminus directors and terminus directors putting pressure on drivers.

In response to the claims, Lei Kai Kin, general manager at Transmac, S.A., revealed that rest time between each departure is set at 15% of the duration of the entire route. If a route takes 60 minutes, the subsequent rest time will range from eight to 10 minutes. The executive underlined that this is a firm rule. He also suggested that there are measures to cope with peak hours, such as deploying additional staff to assist with bus boarding, so drivers have more time to rest.

He insisted that the DSAT had not fined Transmac for congestion-triggered delays, nor had the bus company fined its terminus directors.

Leong Mei Ling, general manager at Transmac S.A., said that meal breaks for drivers last for at least 0.5 hours each. She also said that drivers have at least 15 minutes for rest between each departure.

Chang Cheong Hin, department head at DSAT, said that there are measures in place to ensure bus drivers have enough rest, and pledged that any complaints will be investigated.

Lau Nga Hong, division head at DSAT, revealed that bus companies have achieved improvements in bus waiting time over the past few years. In 2019, the average time was about 6.9 minutes. In 2022, it shortened to about 5.7 minutes. The second quarter of this year saw 5.4 minutes.