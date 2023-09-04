Bus service directly to HK airport below expectations

The newly inaugurated bus service that is servicing the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to the Hong Kong International Airport Sky Pier is currently less convenient than initially expected, as noted in several media reports.

While the idea of traveling directly into the Hong Kong airport terminal and avoiding immigration procedures appears positive, there are some issues that passengers would like to see resolved.

According to the reports, the service currently has only a limited schedule, with the last available bus departing at 5:30 p.m., contrary to what was previously announced by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Transport Bureau when it said the bus would operate until 7:30 p.m.

Services that allow passengers to check in luggage in Macau are also limited, available only for Cathay Pacific, HK Express, and Greater Bay Airlines. For all the others, passengers will need to pick up their luggage at a luggage counter at the airport and then proceed normally to airline check-in counters, similar to what happened in the past with ferry services between Macau and HK airport.

The new bus will have a fare of MOP280 per adult, with a reduced fare of MOP210 for senior citizens and children. As an introductory promotion, the adult fare will be MOP250 until the end of November.

The regular fare only includes transportation of one piece of luggage per person up to a maximum weight of 20 kg. If there is extra weight or extra luggage, these will be charged at the fare of HKD80 per piece.

The trip takes about 45 minutes and uses electric vehicles with a 45 or 49 seat capacity.