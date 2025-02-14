Business capital drops 37% in 2024

In 2024, the number of new companies incorporated in Macau decreased, with a total of 4,555 newly registered businesses, representing a year-on-year drop of 456.

This decline was accompanied by a 37.5% reduction in the total value of registered capital, which fell to MOP 1.03 billion.

Additionally, 1,098 companies were dissolved during the year, with their total registered capital amounting to MOP451 million.

The overall net increase in the number of companies was 3,457, a reduction of 636 compared to the previous year.

The Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services sectors saw the highest number of new companies, with 1,509 and 1,322 businesses respectively. In terms of registered capital size, 69.2% of new companies had capital under MOP50,000, accounting for only 7.9% of the total registered capital. Conversely, 84 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or more, comprising 73.2% of the total value.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the number of new companies slightly decreased by nine compared to the previous quarter, while the value of registered capital surged by 64.8% to MOP420 million.

A significant portion of this increase came from companies involved in urban cleaning and refuse collection services, following public tenders issued by the government. Staff Reporter