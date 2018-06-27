Canidrome | Gov’t accused of falling short on placement of greyhounds

The government is expected to find the greyhounds of the Canidrome a place to live, the head of the Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome Company, Angela Leong, said on Monday.

In January, Leong claimed she would take care of all greyhounds that are not adopted.

On Monday, Leong followed her early statement by saying, “if there is a place, I will take care of them. They are [living creatures]. If [I] don’t have a place, how can I take care of them?”

Less than one month remains until the deadline for the Canidrome’s closure.

Recently, the Canidrome organized a greyhound adoption event, having successfully registered the adoption of approximately 50 dogs. A similar event will be held on Sunday.

Regarding the future of greyhounds that do not get adopted before the moving-

out deadline, Leong said that the company would have another discussion with the government in due course.

Leong also said “I can take care of the dogs, but there must be a place for them to reside. I can’t take all the dogs home.”

Earlier, the Canidrome presented two proposals to the government about keeping the dogs at the current facilities for a longer period.

In Leong’s opinion, since the government has not yet made a final decision in terms of the land’s future use, the dogs should be able to stay longer at their current location.

Leong accused the government of ignoring the company’s suggestions because it has not yet given any response to the company.

Regarding adoption, Angela Leong believes that those who adopt the greyhounds will truly take care of them, instead of using the dogs for fundraisers.

